WATCH: Are Tank Turns The Next Big Thing For Off Road Vehicles?

Chinese car giant BYD is apparently hard at work developing its upcoming all-electric off-roader named Yangwang U8, which is touted as a rival for the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQG, Hummer EV, and future Land Rover Defender EV.

The U8 already set the bar pretty high when it initially debuted, with its ladder frame chassis, adaptive hydraulic suspension, and quad-motor setup capable of delivering over 1,100 horsepower and more than 900 pound-feet of torque.

But just like the upcoming EQG, which will feature a so-called G-Turn function that allows the vehicle to spin on the spot, BYD’s Yangwang U8 has been programmed in such a way that it too can rotate 360 degrees thanks to its four electric motors (one for each wheel).