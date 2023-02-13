WATCH: Are US Charging Stations Going To Kill the EV Movement?

Marques Brownlee, otherwise known as MKBHD, put together this video with a story to tell, and it's a story that will likely hit home for anyone who's had some experience charging an electric car. The premise is that the electric car charging experience is really just as important as the EV itself, and the public EV charging infrastructure in the US needs plenty of help, as it's "ruining electric cars."



Brownlee drives a Tesla, but he's had an opportunity to drive and charge many other EVs. Moreover, even though he likely does most of his away-from-home charging at a Tesla Supercharger, he's also charged a Tesla at a non-Tesla charging station, and one of those experiences was the inspiration for the video above. However, it wasn't his Tesla or his charging session.







Read Article