Dear Elon Musk, I took this video only for educational purposes. As you notice i am literally inches away next to the cement divider. Having used FSD for over a year now i trust it will be fine and not bump into it.



However, towards the end of the video you will notice it says “apply slight turning force to steering wheel” for an experienced user like me it’s okay but still it makes me nervous sometimes specially when it’s taking a long sweeper turn.



— Nikhil Tayal (@Alloutnikhil) January 24, 2024









