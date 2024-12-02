WATCH: Argentinian Cop Car Explode At Gas Station Taking 44 Kilos Of Cocaine With It

The explosion at a gas station in northern Argentina resulted in two injuries and one arrest. Shockingly, amidst the chaos, kilos of hidden cocaine were ejected from the vehicle by the blast, revealing a deeper illicit operation beyond the car parts initially suspected.



As can be seen in security camera footage of the incident from the gas station (first shared with us by a reader going by Diegudio), there is little warning that an explosion is imminent. In any case, the blast manages to do a lot of damage, blowing the doors open and tearing sheet metal apart.













Read Article