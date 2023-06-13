WATCH: Argentinian Drivers Fails Driving Test In Spectacular Fashion

A 63-year old driver failed her driver’s license test in spectacular fashion after jumping the curb more than once and crashing a Volkswagen Polo into a lamp post at full speed. The driver was OK following the incident, which happened on a closed course overseen by the municipality of Lanús in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It goes without saying that the 63-year old woman did not pass her driver’s test. The driver was renewing her license after it expired during the global pandemic, according to Paola Fagundez, director of the local department of traffic safety in Lanús, as El País reports. It seems the 63-year old driver was either really nervous, or she really hated that lamp post. In any case, she may have failed her test either way due to not coming to a full stop and jumping the curb multiple times, as the video from C5N shows:







