WATCH: Argh! Home Improvement's Tim Allen Shares HIS Personal Garage

Hollywood is full of actors with big car collections, but few are as passionate about the car scene as Tim Allen. Similarly, few are as hands-on as Allen, and even fewer have legitimate racing experience to their credit. The star of Last Man Standing, Home Improvement, and numerous blockbuster films can claim all of the above. Recently, the Petersen Museum visited Allen's private garage in California and produced not one, but two videos showcasing the experience. Part one plays at the top of the article while part two plays below, but feel free to watch them in any order you like. The content isn't episodic in nature, and whether you start with the first or second video, there's plenty of automotive eye candy to appreciate.





Read Article