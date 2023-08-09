WATCH: Arizona Police Chase Down Driver To Find Out He Is Only 10 Years Old

At what age should a child begin to learn to drive? Evidently, one man in Arizona thought that his 10-year-old was capable of piloting a Ford truck on the 101 Freeway. He’s now in jail after his son led police on a short chase in the middle of early afternoon traffic.
 
The incident took place Saturday, September, 2nd around 3:30 p.m. when Arizona State Troopers began receiving reports of a pickup truck speeding and weaving on the highway. Police caught up with the red Ford pickup truck on the westbound side of the highway but the boy didn’t stop initially.
 

