WATCH: Arizona Tesla Beats the Summer Heat By Take A Swim In Pool

One Arizona homeowner had the fright of their life after a Tesla barreled through their concrete wall and took a dive in their backyard pool. The driver of the Tesla survived without injury but the same can’t be said of the car or the yard it crashed into. Police are still searching for the cause of the crash. The incident occurred near 35th and Beardsley Rd. just north of Glendale, Arizona. The homeowner, Joe Papineau, says he thought that he’d heard an explosion. “I was sleeping in my bed when all of a sudden I hear this huge crash and big explosion,” he told local news station AZFamily.





