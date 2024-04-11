WATCH: Arkansas Cop Pit Maneuvers A Motorcyclist During Chase

Motorcycles can sometimes prove to be the kryptonite of police who try to chase them. In Arkansas, the officers who get close enough to end a pursuit with a bike don’t waste their time. Now, we have evidence of exactly that as an ASP officer punted a rider off a bike after a high-speed chase.

It all started when Trooper Tanner Seal was stationed on the shoulder of US Highway 78 when a motorcyclist rolled by. According to a report in the video description below, Seal allegedly clocked the rider at 80 mph (129 km/h) in a 60 mph (97 km/h) zone. As such, Seal gave chase to conduct a traffic stop.







