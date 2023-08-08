WATCH: Arkansas Police Employ Pit Maneuver To Stop Tesla During Chase

A Tesla was involved in a dramatic police pursuit on July 12 on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, Arkansas.

Two Tesla drivers were reportedly racing each other on the highway when local law enforcement was called for help. Arkansas State Police Trooper James Collins went in pursuit of the two EVs, but after one of the Teslas took an exit ramp, he continued to chase down the other, a Model Y.

The pursuit was captured by the police car's onboard camera and the footage reveals how recklessly the Tesla driver acted and how a potentially major crash – if not more – involving innocent road users were miraculously avoided.





