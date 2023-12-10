WATCH: Arkansas Police Get Serious - Perform Pit Maneuver On A Motorcycle

Some motorcycles are so fast that law enforcement officers won’t even chase them. Cruiser bikes like Harley-Davidsons aren’t typically so quick though and in the case of the fleeing suspect in the following video, it was far from fast enough to keep him out of jail. Instead, the pursuing Arkansas State Trooper tapped him just hard enough to cause a complete loss of contact with the ground. This chase took place in the far southwest corner of Arkansas and then moved into Texas as the motorcycle rider tried everything they could to escape. According to the report in the video description, multiple calls led ASP Trooper Cullen Young to the bike in question. Other road users said the rider was “flipping people off, braking hard in front of people,” and “trying to get run over.”







