WATCH: Arkansas Police Go On High Speed Chase With A Woman Looking For A Gas Station

None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes in normal life, including when we’re behind the wheel of a car. Some folks make bad decision after bad decision after bad decision though. Case in point is one woman driving through eastern Arkansas in a Volkswagen Tiguan. Though unnamed, we do have some important details about the female driver in question. This chase happened on April 7, 2024, just after 3 a.m. in the morning near West Memphis which is just over the border of Tennessee and in the state of Arkansas. If you’ve followed our coverage here at Carscoops you’ll know, Arkansas State Police have no qualms about using force against motorists.











Read Article