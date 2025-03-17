WATCH: Arkansas Police Perform Pit Maneuver On Motorcycle

The folks over at the Arkansas State Police absolutely love a good ‘ole PIT maneuver, and as we’ve seen in the past, they aren’t afraid to swipe a motorcycle from the rear to bring a chase to the end. That’s exactly what they did in late February after troopers spotted a biker on a Honda CBR1000 doing well over the speed limit, swiftly hitting and arresting him. Dashcam footage shows the final moments of the chase, as well as the arrest. According to a report from Sgt. Stephen Briggs, he was alerted to a sports bike approaching him “from the rear at a high rate of speed.” In response, he pulled over and waited for the bike to appear. He activated the rear radar, which showed the rider hitting 52 mph in a 45 mph zone.







