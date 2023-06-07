WATCH: Arkansas State Police Send Chevy Blazer Flying During High Speed Chase

Arkansas State Police have proven time and time again that they’re willing to go to extremes to catch a fleeing suspect. In one recent case involving a Chevrolet Blazer that meant not only using a pit maneuver at 88 mph (142 km/h), but leveraging a trailer hitch as the point of contact. Despite the violent accident, the suspect survived the encounter.

ASP often gets involved in a chase when a local Sheriff’s Office requests them. That’s what happened in this case as officers from Independence County wanted help bringing this chase to an end. Authorities say that they initially attempted to pull the driver over for driving left of the center of Highway 122.