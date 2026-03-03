WATCH: Arkansas State Police Trooper Performs Pit Maneuver On Minivan Taking Child To Emergency Room

An Arkansas State Police trooper last week used a ramming technique on Interstate 630 in Little Rock to stop the vehicle of a man who had been taking his son to get emergency care for an allergic reaction, the agency said Friday.

The trooper, identified in an incident report and vehicle camera video as Amber Cass, was unaware that the driver, identified in the report and video as Dillon Hess, was taking his son to the hospital for a medical emergency, state police said.

The state police Office of Professional Standards is conducting an investigation into the trooper’s actions. No one was hurt, and Hess will not face charges, state police said.













