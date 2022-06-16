WATCH: Armoured 300 Series Land Cruiser Undergoes Insane Ballistic Testing

Sadly, the world we live in requires that some people ride around in heavily armored vehicles but the good news is that we get to enjoy seeing those vehicles tested. Today, INKAS has announced that its 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser has just received VPAM VR7 certification. Here’s what that means and what it looks like when you detonate 15 kg (33 lbs) of TNT next to this beefy SUV. VPAM is a ballistic vehicle resistance standard developed in Germany and VR7 signifies that the vehicle in question can withstand 7.62×51 as well as 5.56×45 rounds. This particular vehicle went through much more than simple ballistics testing. In total, it survived more than 780 rounds of ammunition from various calibers.







