WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes Matters Into His Own Hands And Decides To TERMINATE Brentwood Pot Hole

Hit by a wave of late winter storms, Los Angeles, California, is facing something that much of the northern part of the country is all too familiar with: spring potholes. Tired of waiting for municipal crews, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to step in. “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” wrote Schwarzenegger in a social media post. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.” In a video accompanying the post, Schwarzenegger, who is now 75-years-old, can be seen shoveling cold patch asphalt repair into a rather large hole in the street. Decked out in work boots and a leather jacket, it was the former Mr. Universe’s job to lift and empty the bag of Quickcrete onto the street (at least once for the cameras).



