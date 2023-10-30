WATCH: Artisan Makes Wooden Tesla Cybertruck As Tribute - Which One Has Better Build Quality?

A highly skilled and popular woodworking team from Vietnam built its Tesla Cybertruck replica out of wood. It took the guy 100 days to finish the deceivingly intricate project, and it looks like a winner.



The said project, which was showcased in full on the team's ND-Woodworking Art YouTube channel, started with a steel and aluminum frame. This formed the basis for a rolling chassis complete with a suspension system, a steering mechanism, and disc brakes. The artist even installed a working electric powertrain with a small motor and a set of batteries.











