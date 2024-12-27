WATCH: As Expected 2025 Volvo XC90 Recharge Crashes To Excellence With IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested a 2025 model year XC90 to see whether it still is a thoroughbred Volvo from the standpoint of safety. Needless to say, the family-sized SUV did not disappoint.

Good is the most desirable rating used by the nonprofit organization, with good being the XC90's rating in most crashworthiness tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety couldn't give the Swede anything better than acceptable in the updated moderate overlap front crash test due to a moderate risk of injury to the chest area of the rear-seat dummy.

Be that as it may, the safety boffins liked that both the shoulder and lap belts remained in their ideal positions on the dummy's chest and pelvic region. Despite this acceptable rating, the aging XC90 received the highly desirable Top Safety Pick+ accolade from the IIHS.





