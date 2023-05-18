WATCH: As Tesla FSD Chooses To IGNORE Pedestrian At Road Crossing

It is no secret that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta is still very much a work in progress and has a long way to go before coming close to being completely safe and reliable. Now, a video recently shared to Twitter shows just how many improvements still need to be made to the system. This clip was published by Tesla fan account ‘Whole Mars Catalog’ on Twitter and was filmed from inside either a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y in San Francisco. In the video, a woman can be seen entering a crosswalk from the left side approximately 60-80 feet ahead of the Tesla. Immediately, the car’s onboard systems recognize the pedestrian and she appears on the infotainment screen.



One of the most bullish / exciting things I've seen on Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 11.4.1.



It detected the pedestrian, but rather than slamming on the brakes it just proceeded through like a human would knowing there was enough time to do so. pic.twitter.com/8GISp4jYGp — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) May 14, 2023



