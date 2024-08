The Aston Martin Vantage used as the Formula 1 safety car crashed on Thursday during routine testing in the lead up to this weekend's race at Monza. Neither occupant was hurt incident, but the cause of the crash is unclear.

Video of the crash appears to show safety car driver Bernd Maylander losing control as he entered Parabolica corner—one of the fastest bends of the race track. The car sails off the pavement at high speed, spinning until it eventually strikes the barriers.