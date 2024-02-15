WATCH: At 1,000 HP Does The Rezvani Beast Check Off All Of The Right Boxes?

Rezvani, the makers of absolutely bonkers SUVs, has unveiled its first-ever hypercar, and it's as wacky as you'd expect. The armored car maker has effectively combined what it knows best with the otherwordly performance of a hypercar, and the result is known as the Beast.



The Beast is made of lightweight aerospace-grade carbon fiber (also used to make Formula 1 cars) and is powered by a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 1,000 horsepower in Beast Mode. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels via Tremec's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.



Because of its lightweight construction, the Beast only weighs 2,980 pounds. That's light enough to land it on our list of the lightest cars on sale in America.









