WATCH: At 171 MPH Rimac Nevera Goes Faster In Reverse Than Most Supercars Can Go Forward

The Nevera already holds enough world records – 23 at the last count – that Mate Rimac could probably wallpaper his office twice over with the certificates. So you could excuse us for responding to the appearance of another ‘Rimac record’ email in our inbox with a bit of a shrug, at least until we read the full title and realized how crazy this latest feat is.



Not content with setting a stack of speed records for driving forward, Rimac decided to set one while heading in the opposite direction, achieving an incredible 171.34 mph (275.74 kmh) at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany.













