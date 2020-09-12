WATCH: Atlis Debuts The XT Electric Pickup In A Very Crowded Segment

When we talk about electric pickup trucks, we think about Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck, and the Ford F-150 EV. Other players, such as Lordstown Motors, are only remembered by those who follow the future products in this segment very closely. Another example is Atlis and its XT electric pickup truck. We knew very little about it until the company gave us more details: power, torque, pricing, and battery pack options.

We have already mentioned some of these aspects in our “Everything We Know” article about it. You already know, for example, that the XT will have 300, 400, and 500 range options, but we did not know the capacity of the smallest battery pack.



