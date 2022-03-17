WATCH: Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Concept May Make You Trade In That Boring SUV Forever

Agent009 submitted on 3/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:31 AM

Views : 336 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi has pulled the wraps off the A6 Avant e-tron concept. Based on the A6 Sportback e-tron Concept displayed at the 2021 Shanghai Motorshow, the estate version debuts an EV rendition of the much-loved Audi station wagon silhouette.

The German automaker is quick to point out that this isn’t merely a one-off design showcase. Instead, the A6 Avant e-tron is expected to preview a future production model, with the A6 e-tron primed to enter the market in 2024. We can only hope that Audi does bring the Avant to our side of the pond as well.



Read Article


WATCH: Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Concept May Make You Trade In That Boring SUV Forever

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)