WATCH: Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Concept May Make You Trade In That Boring SUV Forever

Audi has pulled the wraps off the A6 Avant e-tron concept. Based on the A6 Sportback e-tron Concept displayed at the 2021 Shanghai Motorshow, the estate version debuts an EV rendition of the much-loved Audi station wagon silhouette.

The German automaker is quick to point out that this isn’t merely a one-off design showcase. Instead, the A6 Avant e-tron is expected to preview a future production model, with the A6 e-tron primed to enter the market in 2024. We can only hope that Audi does bring the Avant to our side of the pond as well.







Read Article