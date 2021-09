Audi has officially launched the Q4 e-tron electric SUV in the US and confirmed a starting price of just $36,400 after incentives.



The original concept for the Audi Q4 e-tron was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. Audi then confirmed that a production version of the vehicle will launch “at the end of 2020.”

It’s an exciting EV due to the potential to be produced at a much higher volume than the e-tron SUV.