WATCH: Audi Driver Gets Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place With A Semi Truck Squeeze

Just because a car is fast doesn’t mean it can get away from every bad situation that may arise. Laws of physics still apply, potentially turning a tiny mistake into a huge mess. This is one lesson a young Floridian driver learned the hard way after trying to pass a semi-truck using the merge lane.



Driving is not like chess, but a little planning ahead doesn’t hurt if you want to stay on top of dangerous situations. Some of those situations are quite predictable, at least for most people. This makes you wonder what on Earth was in the head of some drivers behaving erratically on the road. This Floridian driver, in particular, should’ve known better than passing a semi-truck in the merge lane.







