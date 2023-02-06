WATCH: Audi Now Offers WebEx Video Conferencing Across Most Models

I’ve always found driving a great chance to get away from screens for a while, to forget about emails and do some thinking, or maybe just relax to good music, a podcast or an audio book. But for business folk on the go with endless meetings to juggle, being stuck in the car for four hours in the middle of the day can be a major pain. Or it was until Audi brought the office – and your office meetings – right to your dashboard. Starting this July, drivers ordering a new A4, A5, Q5, A6, A7, A8, Q8 e-tron or e-tron GT can download the Webex app from Cisco, which enables them to seamlessly switch from Webex meetings on their phone or laptop to a matching setup inside their car. The app is available in the Audi Application Store, which was developed by Harman and VW’s troubled software arm Cariad, and is accessed through an Audi’s infotainment system.







Read Article