A heavily modified Audi R8 has been destroyed after crashing spectacularly during the recent TX2K22 drag racing event. Footage of the incident shows that the all-black R8 was racing alongside a white R8 at the time. While details about this specific R8 aren’t known, we suspect it is twin-turbocharged as evidenced by the sheer speed at which it sprints off the line and the massive black lines that it leaves down the drag strip.







