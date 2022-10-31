WATCH: Audi RS E-Tron GT Vs BMW iX M60 - Which Is the Victor In An All Out EV Race?

The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by a pair of electric motors delivering 646 hp and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque. These motors are fed by an 84 kWh battery pack that has to shift 5,174 lbs (2,347 kg) of weight. So, while the RS E-Tron GT looks light and agile, it is actually very heavy. Then there’s the BMW iX M60. It also has a pair of electric motors but rocks a larger 105 kWh battery pack. It has less horsepower than the Audi with 619 ponies but has a significant torque advantage, churning out 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm). It is heavier than the RS E-Tron GT, though, weighing in at 5,696 lbs (2,584 kg).







