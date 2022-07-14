WATCH: Audi RS3 Vs. Mercedes-AMG A45 S In A 400 HP Performance Car Showdown

The Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S are the current kings of the hot compact scene. With 400+ horsepower, all-wheel drive, and sub-4-second 0-60 times, these cars truly represent how far the humble compact car has come. And to find out how they stack up to each other, Carwow decided to pit them head-to-head in a series of tests.



On paper, these cars are extremely similar. The Audi has a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine that makes 400 hp (406 PS / 298 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and it weighs 3,472 lb (1,575 kg). The Mercedes features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 416 hp (421 PS / 310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and it weighs 3,461 lb (1,570 kg). Both cars send their power to all four wheels via dual-clutch automatic transmissions, but Mercedes claims the A45 S can make the sprint to 60 mph (97 km/h) a tenth of a second quicker than the RS3.







