WATCH: Audi RS6 Avant, vs RS7, vs RSQ8 - It's All About Family Values

It’s a hackneyed trope, but as much as American consumers don’t like station wagons, American enthusiasts love them. It’s one reason why my colleagues and I look across the pond with wistfulness as our European friends have unfettered access to everything from the BMW 5 Series Touring to the Hyundai i30. Well, Audi is finally throwing us a rather delicious bone with the 2021 RS6 Avant, a twin-turbocharged station wagon.

But it’s far from the only quick family transportation device – even within Audi’s own stable, the RS7 Sportback and RS Q8 force a rather difficult decision on customers. Journalistic ballyhoo about station wagons notwithstanding, are they even that different from one another? Each packs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 590 horsepower and 591 pound-feet, all of them route power to all four wheels via an eight-speed gearbox, and Audi claims a nearly identical 0-60-mph time for each. Which fast family Audi is right for you, then? Luckily, we’ve got a twisty road and a warm afternoon to find out.