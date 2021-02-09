WATCH: Audi Reveals The Grandsphere Concept - If The Next Gen A8 Looks Close To This Are You Game?

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:33:41 PM

Views : 186 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi has introduced its Grandsphere concept, the second of three future-forward concepts that aim to predict the destiny of production cars. The large boat-tailed sedan has been envisaged as a successor to the A8, incorporating level 4 autonomous driving as the backbone of this electric-powered design.

The Grandsphere follows on from the Skysphere concept, which was a two-seater electric roadster with an expandable wheelbase that shape-shifted depending on the driving mode. The Grandsphere limits those transformer-like qualities to the interior, as it aims to replicate the lounge-like luxury of a first-class flight.



Read Article


WATCH: Audi Reveals The Grandsphere Concept - If The Next Gen A8 Looks Close To This Are You Game?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)