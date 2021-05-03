WATCH: Audi Signals Return To The World Rally Championship With A Fire Breathing A1 Quattro Rally Car

While the vocal majority whines about NASCAR and Formula 1 being shadows of their respective former selves, the World Rally Championship has kept on the right path. It's a simple formula—way-too-powerful cars drive way-too-fast on way-too-tight backroads covered with ice, sand, and mud. The main thing that'd make it better is if all the legendary manufacturers came to play with Ford and the like.

Luckily, Audi seems to be heeding the call with a likely WRC return that should include the vaunted Quattro nameplate attached to a flame-spitting A1 hatchback.
 



