WATCH: Aussies Ban Toyota GR Ad For Promoting Fun

Toyota’s recent GR Yaris advertisement has been pulled from the air, marking the 25th time an advertiser in the ‘vehicle’ category has been found to have breached advertising standards on free-to-air television since 2014.

Vehicle ads lead for the most frequent breachers of advertising codes on free-to-air television, averaging 2.1 breaches per year over the last 12 years, with the latest being Toyota's third violation.

This places vehicles well above the entertainment (1.5 breaches per year) and gambling categories (1.4 breaches per year) in average violations per year since 2014.









