WATCH: Austin Waymo Forces Stand Off With Fire Truck - Human Supervisor Forced To Intervene

Agent009 submitted on 9/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:08 AM

Views : 686 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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When an enormous, blaring fire truck with its emergency lights flashing tries to pull into a hotel driveway, human drivers know the drill: get out of the way immediately. But what happens when the car blocking the road doesn’t have a human inside?
 
On September 14, 2026, an empty Waymo autonomous vehicle found itself in a tense, slow-motion standoff with an Austin Fire Department engine. The highly frustrating interaction was caught on video by hotel guest David Munoz, bringing up fresh concerns about how robotaxis handle high-stakes emergencies.





 


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WATCH: Austin Waymo Forces Stand Off With Fire Truck - Human Supervisor Forced To Intervene

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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