WATCH: Australian Tuner Pushes Toyota GR Yaris 3 Cylinder To 470+ Horsepower

The 2JZ engine, most famously employed in the fourth-generation Toyota Supra, gained its legendary reputation for the huge power numbers it could achieve in near-stock form. It seems the G16E-GTS engine from the Toyota GR Yaris could follow a similar path. Powertune Australia have just reported achieving a ridiculous output from the diminutive 3-cylinder. On the dyno, the GR Yaris delivered a huge 472 horsepower at the hubs running 36 psi of boost. Shockingly, the engine itself has only had its valve springs upgraded, with the motor left unopened and the internals untouched. Helping achieve the feat is a new exhaust, bigger turbo and intercooler, and a fuel system capable of delivering buckets of E85 from a custom surge tank setup.







