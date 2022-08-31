WATCH: Auto Insurance Company Showcases Fake Tesla Fire To Demonstrate How Unsafe EVs Are

An insurance company has faked a Tesla battery fire and crash as part of a bizarre showcase to show that electric cars cause more accidents.

 

Tesla vehicles have been tested by many auto safety agencies around the world, including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which most recently gave the Tesla Model Y its highest possible safety rating.

When I received an email telling me that an insurance company crash tested the Tesla Model S last week, I expected to see yet again segment-leading results, but instead they talked about how they managed to “flip the vehicle and it caught on fire.”

 
 


