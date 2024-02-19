WATCH: Auto Reviewer Spills The Beans - Claims Fisker Ocean Is The Worst Car He Has Ever Driven

Fisker has had a rocky launch for its electric Ocean SUV, with several issues getting the vehicles produced and into the hands of its customers. However, in one of his latest reviews, Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, says the Fisker Ocean is the “worst car he’s ever reviewed,” offering some pretty scathing criticism for the company’s first electric vehicle (EV).



In a review shared on his channel Auto Focus on Saturday, Brownlee describes the Fisker Ocean as a quirky car, saying that it’s not only the worst car he’s ever covered, but that it also might be the “single weirdest automotive reviewing experience” he has ever had. He points to a number of odd and annoying design decisions made with the Ocean, saying that he wouldn’t even want to drive it if somehow gifted him the car.









Read Article