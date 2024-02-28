WATCH: Automotive Consulting Company Benchmarks An $11,500 Chinese EV - The Results Should Scare You

China has put everyone on notice, but you probably already knew that by now. European, Japanese, and American automakers have struggled to sell their EV shapes at a reasonable price, without sacrificing any semblance of profitability. Meanwhile, cheap and cheerful Chinese-branded EVs have only continued to proliferate across the globe, reaching price parity with ICE cars without destroying profit.
 
Seeking to figure out how the heck Chinese OEMs do it, Detroit-area Automotive benchmarking company Caresoft imported one for analysis. With it, automotive journalist veteran John McElroy and Terry Woychowski, the president of the Automotive Benchmarking and Cost Reduction Consulting company, Caresoft are left significantly impressed.




 


