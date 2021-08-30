WATCH: Automotive Expert Claims Biden Administration Is Playing Favorites With The Detroit 3 - Does He Have A Point?

At this point, you're likely very familiar with industry teardown expert Sandy Munro. He's been publishing vehicle teardowns for a time, though revealing what's inside Tesla's vehicles boosted him into the spotlight. Now, Munro seems to focus on all EVs, and more specifically, how they compare to Tesla's cars. Early on, it seemed Munro wasn't so sure about Tesla. However, after multiple teardowns, he's now standing behind the company. In fact, some reports even suggest he's a Tesla shareholder. While Munro tends to find some engineering methods and features interesting in other EVs, he remains fascinated at how far ahead he believes Tesla is in most areas. He also believes that only startups like Tesla have the ability to compete with China when it comes to new technology.







Read Article