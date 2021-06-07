WATCH: Autopilot Crash Caught From The INSIDE - Who Failed? Driver Or Tesla?

This is one big "whoops" right here, and we can be certain some folks will blame Tesla without fail, while others will argue that the driver was at fault. There really is no answer that's 100-percent correct, as it all depends on how you look at it. Moreover, since there are not yet any laws or insurance company policies spelling everything out, it doesn't matter how much people argue, it was an accident and that's the extent of it. As you can see in the video above, a Tesla Model 3 driver is using Autopilot to navigate a harrow, curvy, narrow, single-lane road with oncoming bikes and nearby trees and walls. In addition, the driver never puts their hands on the steering wheel or makes any attempt to take over.





Read Article