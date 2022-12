Kyle finds out that the new Electrify America chargers that they co-developed with BTC don't work in cold temperatures. He also heads to ChargePoint, EVgo, and other EA chargers to see if they have similar issues in this cold snap.



Auto Spies Bottom line. We are YEARS away before they rectify this on a large scale and all across the USA.



Unless, you are in the PERFECT climate with incredible infrastructure, FORGET EVs. UNLESS, you are a MASOCHIST.