WATCH! BACKWARDS Stunt Drives Cops Up the Wall!

Popular YouTuber Westen Champlin, known for his wild automotive stunts and bold vehicle modifications, found himself in hot water after being pulled over by police for driving a truck backwards on a highway. The incident, which quickly went viral, has sparked both amusement and debate among his fans and critics.



Champlin, whose channel boasts millions of views for its daring car experiments, was reportedly testing a modified truck when he decided to drive it in reverse on a public highway. The stunt, likely intended for content creation, caught the attention of law enforcement, who promptly intervened. According to reports, officers cited Champlin for reckless driving, emphasizing the danger his actions posed to other motorists.



In true YouTuber fashion, Champlin addressed the incident on social media, joking about the encounter while acknowledging the risks. "Guess I took 'thinking outside the box' a bit too far," he quipped in a post on X. While some fans praised his creativity, others criticized the stunt as irresponsible.



The incident highlights the fine line between entertaining content and public safety, raising questions about the lengths influencers go for views. Champlin has yet to comment on potential legal consequences.









YouTuber Westen Champlin was pulled over by the police after driving a truck backwards on the highway pic.twitter.com/xDOEjgIiiZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 24, 2025



