WATCH! BAD BOYS, BAD BOYS! Waymo Tries To EVADE Police. WHATCHA GONNA DO When The Cops Come For YOU?

A viral video from Interstate 280 in San Francisco shows a Waymo robotaxi continuing past slowed traffic while California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic break. In the footage, CHP patrol cars with activated lights occupy lanes ahead, creating a controlled slowdown typical of such maneuvers, which officers use to open gaps for incidents, crashes, or emergency access farther down the freeway.?



The white Waymo, identifiable by its roof-mounted sensor suite, is seen accelerating past the queue of vehicles that have yielded. At one point it activates its turn signal while attempting to maneuver around the patrol cars rather than remaining behind them in the slowed flow. The sequence, captured from a following vehicle and shared by ABC7 News, lasts roughly 20 seconds and has circulated widely online.?



Traffic breaks require drivers to reduce speed and follow the path set by the lead emergency vehicles. Failure to yield can create hazards for officers positioned outside their cars or working near the roadway. The Waymo’s decision to press forward and signal a pass around the cruisers has drawn attention because autonomous systems must interpret emergency lights, vehicle positioning, and temporary traffic controls without a human driver present.



Waymo has expanded freeway operations in the Bay Area, yet previous encounters with unusual highway conditions—including construction zones, fires that required wrong-way diversions, and other emergency scenes—have prompted software adjustments and temporary pauses in highway service. The company has stated in past cases that remote assistance and coordination with first responders are used when vehicles encounter edge scenarios they cannot resolve on their own.



No injuries or collisions were reported in connection with the I-280 video, and CHP has not publicly detailed whether a citation or further investigation followed. The clip nonetheless illustrates the practical difficulty of integrating fully driverless vehicles into the real-time, unpredictable environment of active highway enforcement.





Video shows a Waymo in San Francisco on I-280 speeding past traffic as the California Highway Patrol performs a traffic break. The Waymo is seen trying to go around the CHP patrol cars, even at one point turning its blinker on. For more information, https://t.co/PuIThxj4vj https://t.co/n8jy5iE2iU — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 11, 2026



