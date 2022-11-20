WATCH: BE HONEST! We ALL Know People Who Park Like This Lady. If There EVER Was An Ad For PARK ASSIST, THIS Is It!

Agent001 submitted on 11/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:51:44 AM

Views : 242 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This could go down into the all-time doozies of parking hall of fame.







WATCH: BE HONEST! We ALL Know People Who Park Like This Lady. If There EVER Was An Ad For PARK ASSIST, THIS Is It!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)