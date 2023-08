The internet is going wild over this so we thought you would enjoy seeing it as well.



This is the Tesla filmed from above doing a U-ey and you see the 4-wheel steering in action.



The tech has been around for a long time so we don;t see what all the fuss is but there's a LOT of fuss about it.



What do you think?













Damn @tesla Cybertruck doing a u-turn is so gangster. Never seen a vehicle of this size to do this so nimbly! Video has been sped up.

??: @JoeTegtmeyer @elonmusk when is the launch event? pic.twitter.com/1LKdkc3dUH — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) August 16, 2023