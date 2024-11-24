WATCH! BILLY BOB THORNTON Gives The Liberals A MASTERCLASS On Fossil Fuels Vs. Electricity.

In "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, scoffs at the naive dream of an all-electric utopia with a speech that's as raw as it is insightful. He confronts the electric future fantasy head-on, "Everything should be electric? That’s a bunch of fairy-tale nonsense!" Tommy doesn't just question; he outright rejects the utopian vision, pointing to the real-world mess of lithium mining's environmental toll and the impracticality of ditching oil and gas overnight. He paints a picture of an industry and a world still chained to fossil fuels, not out of preference, but necessity. Thornton's portrayal is gritty and real, skewering the idealism with the harsh reality of job losses, economic upheaval, and the cold, hard truth that our infrastructure isn’t ready for a plug-and-play electric dream. It’s a wake-up call to the zealots of electric evangelism, delivered with the kind of edge only Thornton can bring.









“Everything should be electric! We don’t need oil and gas!” ?????? pic.twitter.com/B0u7mFJdjc — Sam (@Samantha_SN1) November 24, 2024



