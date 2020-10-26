WATCH: BMW 3 Series Road Rage Against Tesla Model 3 Results In Four Car Accident

With all the road rage videos popping up online, many captured by Tesla's standard built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) system, it's often difficult to determine what the events were leading up to the incident. In some rare cases, the video tells all. In other cases, there are key parts missing, and in still other cases, the video uploader "explains" the situation.

With that said, we can't often rely on these videos for the full story, and it's not really fair to assumer However, people on both sides can definitely learn from many of the TeslaCam and Sentry Mode videos we share, and sometimes, the videos help the authorities and insurance companies.



