WATCH: BMW 4 Motor Electric M Car Shows Off A 4 Wheel Donut

BMW M's Franciscus van Meel recently expressed interest in creating all-electric M cars. That may sound like heresy to the average BMW fan, but the CEO has promised future high-performance BMWs will always feel like true M cars. "They will be groundbreaking."

He's clearly speaking from experience, as BMW M has announced it's already testing "hardware and software solutions" for upcoming electric performance cars. Seen below is an unnamed concept test vehicle clearly based on the BMW M4, which serves as the foundation for exciting developments. Engineers are using this experimental vehicle to study a four-wheel drive system with four electric motors and an integrated driving dynamics control system. This provides "an unprecedented level of performance," says BMW.



